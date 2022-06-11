wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV Lineup, Highlights for This Week’s Impact Wrestling, CZW Compilation Shows for June
– United Wrestling Network (UWN) Championship Wrestling TV has the following lineup scheduled for tonight:
* UWN TV Champion Papo Esco vs. Karl Fredericks
* UWN Heritage Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Danny Limelight vs. Zicky Dice
* Jack Banning & Hunter Freeman vs. Ju Dizz & Honest John.
* Invictus Khash vs. Keita
* The Midnight Heat vs. Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last Thursday’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:
– Stonecutter Media has announced the following pay-per-view shows for CZW: Tournament of Death and CZW Girlz: Warrior Princesses available in June:
THE GREATEST MOMENTS FROM THE MOST VIOLENT TOURNAMENT IN WRESTLING ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN JUNE!
It’s the bloodiest and most brutal tournament in wrestling – CZW’s Tournament of Death! And now you can see some of the greatest matches from this epic tournament! Plus, the CZW Girlz batter their opponents into submission in CZW Girlz: Warrior Princesses. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in June:
CZW: Tournament of Death – Featuring four bouts from the 2015, 2016, & 2017 Tournaments of Death! Nation of Intoxication vs. Dale Patricks & G-Raver; Rickey Shane Page vs. Danny Havoc; Mad Man Pondo vs. Matt Tremont; and the finals from 2016: Rickey Shane Page vs. Matt Tremont!
CZW Girlz: Warrior Princesses – Featuring five ferocious fights! Jewells Malone vs. Nevaeh; D’Arcy Dixon vs. Mickie Knuckles; Brittany Blake vs. Leva Bates; Cherry Bomb vs. Solo Darling; Lufisto vs. Jenny Rose!
Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.
CZW – Like Nothing Else!
