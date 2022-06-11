Various News: Tonight’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV Lineup, Highlights for This Week’s Impact Wrestling, CZW Compilation Shows for June

– United Wrestling Network (UWN) Championship Wrestling TV has the following lineup scheduled for tonight:

* UWN TV Champion Papo Esco vs. Karl Fredericks

* UWN Heritage Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Danny Limelight vs. Zicky Dice

* Jack Banning & Hunter Freeman vs. Ju Dizz & Honest John.

* Invictus Khash vs. Keita

* The Midnight Heat vs. Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last Thursday’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:







– Stonecutter Media has announced the following pay-per-view shows for CZW: Tournament of Death and CZW Girlz: Warrior Princesses available in June: