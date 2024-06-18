– Part 3 of Who Killed WCW? debuts tonight on VICE TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the synopsis and preview for tonight’s show:

NEW BLOOD

“WWF writer Vince Russo is hired to help save WCW; the brazen New Yorker clashes with the company’s top stars; WCW enters an ominous downward spiral.”

NEXT WEEK on “Who Killed WCW?” WWF writer Vince Russo is hired to help save WCW, but he clashes with the company’s top stars as WCW enters a new era plagued with uncertainty. Part 3: “New Blood” premieres Tuesday at 10PM on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/BwgYyRGJ6D — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 13, 2024

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* Crockett Cup Tournament Quarterfinals: The Country Gentlemen vs. The Southern Six

* Crockett Cup Tournament Quarterfinals: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The Immortals

* La Rosa Negra & Ruthie Jay vs. Reka Tehaka vs. Tiffany Nieves to determine top contenders for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship