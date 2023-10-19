wrestling / News

Various News: Tonight’s WWE Main Event Lineup, Bound for Glory Before the Bell, Joe Malenko on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw

October 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Here’s tonight’s WWE Main Event lineup:

* Chad Gable vs. Trick Williams
* Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer

– Impact Wrestling Before the Bell showcased Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley at Bound for Glory 2023:

Josh Alexander looks to regain the title he never lost as he challenges Alex Shelley for the IMPACT World Championship THIS SATURDAY at Bound For Glory.

– Joe Malenko was featured on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:

