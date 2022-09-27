Various News: Tony Khan Defends Booking of Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson, Best of Eddie Edwards Streaming for Free on Impact Plus

– In a post on Twitter, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan responded to a tweet asking why he booked AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a Title Eliminator match against Juice Robinson when Moxley is already the champ. You can see Khan’s answer below.

He wrote, “Because Mox told me it’s one of his favorite things about #AEW. We’ve seen the champs go out and put up or shut up vs deserving wrestlers from all over the planet, giving them a chance to earn a title shot if they can beat the champion, which Juice has done twice in NJPW already.”

The Title Eliminator Match between Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson will be held tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.

If you’re not familiar with@bandidowrestler + why he deserves a rematch for the ROH World Title,

or

Juice Robinson + his big wins in NJPW that earned him an Eliminator Match vs @AEW World Champion @JonMoxley,

we’ll have informative video packages on these 2 stars on #AEWDynamite — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 26, 2022

