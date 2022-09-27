wrestling / News

Various News: Tony Khan Defends Booking of Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson, Best of Eddie Edwards Streaming for Free on Impact Plus

September 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan responded to a tweet asking why he booked AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a Title Eliminator match against Juice Robinson when Moxley is already the champ. You can see Khan’s answer below.

He wrote, “Because Mox told me it’s one of his favorite things about #AEW. We’ve seen the champs go out and put up or shut up vs deserving wrestlers from all over the planet, giving them a chance to earn a title shot if they can beat the champion, which Juice has done twice in NJPW already.”

The Title Eliminator Match between Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson will be held tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.

– Impact Wrestling is now streaming the Best of Eddie Edwards for free on IMPACT PLus.

Experience the Best of Eddie Edwards FREE for a Limited Time on IMPACT Plus

Start watching

In less than two weeks at Bound For Glory, Honor No More‘s ruthless leader, Eddie Edwards, will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title. Prepare for this epic title showdown with the Best of Eddie Edwards, FREE for a limited time on IMPACT Plus! Witness the greatest matches and moments from the illustrious IMPACT career of Eddie Edwards, featuring some of the biggest names in wrestling such as Cody Rhodes, Moose, Tomohiro Ishii, Sami Callihan, Eric Young and more.

Preview Bound For Glory LIVE October 7th on pay-per-view.

