wrestling / News
Various News: Tony Khan Posts Star Trek Gif Following WWE Raw, Entrance Theme for Axiom, XFL Showcases Summer Recap
August 30, 2022 | Posted by
– Your guess is as good as mine as to what Tony Khan could be referring to here. However, the internet is rampant with speculation on the meaning of the AEW President & CEO’s tweet was last night after the conclusion of WWE Raw.
Last night, Khan posted a gif of Christopher Lloyd’s Kruge from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock saying, “This is the turn of luck I’ve been waiting for.” You can check out his tweet below.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2022
– WWE has released the entrance theme for Axiom, “Strike Force”:
– XFL released a Summer Recap video:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Rumored Backstage Issues In AEW, Why He Thinks It’s Due To Lack Of Leadership
- Velveteen Dream Reportedly Arrested Twice In August
- Road Dogg Recalls Daniel Bryan’s Shirt Sales Dropping After WrestleMania XXX Win
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Triple H’s Comments About CM Punk: ‘He Was Right’