Various News: Tony Nese Joins Twitch, Anthony Greene Reveals New Nickname, JCW Great American Smash Now Online
– Tony Nese has announced that he is the latest wrestler to get his own Twitch account.
He wrote: “Be sure to give my new Twitch channel a follow. I will be doing an impromptu chat session with some Q & A within the next few days. Could be tomorrow. The channel has been created. I will be starting next week with Chatting, Q & A’s, 205 Road Stories and eventually Gaming, as well as other ideas I have. TonyNesePA”
– Anthony Greene, the former August Grey in WWE, revealed that he will now have a new nickname, “The Alternative”, complete with new social media handles.
– Jersey Championship Wrestling has posted their show Great American Smash online.
