Various News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Block Winners Revealed For Dragon Gate King of Gate Tournament, PJ Black Shows Off His Adventures
May 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. You can find our full report here.
– Each block in the Dragon Gate King of Gate 2020 tournament has concluded, with the winners revealed.
Block A: YAMATO
Block B: Kaito Ishida
Block C: Eita
– ROH has a new video in which PJ Black talks about his many adventures.
