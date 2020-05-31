wrestling / News

Various News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Block Winners Revealed For Dragon Gate King of Gate Tournament, PJ Black Shows Off His Adventures

May 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Day Smackdown

– WWE has released a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. You can find our full report here.

– Each block in the Dragon Gate King of Gate 2020 tournament has concluded, with the winners revealed.

Block A: YAMATO
Block B: Kaito Ishida
Block C: Eita

– ROH has a new video in which PJ Black talks about his many adventures.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dragon Gate, PJ Black, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading