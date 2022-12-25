wrestling / News
Various News: Top 10 WWE SmackDown Moments, NJPW Concurso Body-Building Contest
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 SmackDown moments for last night’s episode:
– NJPW has begun the fan voting for the 2022 Concurso body-building contest. This year’s competition features 17 entrants. Fans can vote for this year’s competition HERE. You also check out a photo gallery of this year’s competitors below:
【史上最大！国内外から“17選手”がエントリー!】
『新日本プロテイン presents 新日本プロレスコンクルソ2022』エントリー選手が決定！
投票も同時スタート!!
※投票締め切りは、12月26日（月）朝10時まで
詳細は
⇒https://t.co/IRHn3LjW1F#新日本プロレスコンクルソ #新日本プロテイン pic.twitter.com/72BcUKnlAR
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) December 24, 2022
