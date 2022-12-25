wrestling / News

Various News: Top 10 WWE SmackDown Moments, NJPW Concurso Body-Building Contest

December 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 SmackDown moments for last night’s episode:

– NJPW has begun the fan voting for the 2022 Concurso body-building contest. This year’s competition features 17 entrants. Fans can vote for this year’s competition HERE. You also check out a photo gallery of this year’s competitors below:

