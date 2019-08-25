wrestling / News
Various News: Top 5 Emotional NXT Farewells, Alicia Atout Posts Vacation Vlog
August 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top five emotional NXT farewells. You can see the video below, looking at Asuka’s last NXT appearance before hitting the main roster and more:
– Alicia Atout has posted a new vlog from her recent vacation to Mexico:
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin On The Death of Kayfaybe: ‘It’s Almost 2020. People Know What’s Up.’
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Causing Problems By Getting Back Tattoo, Lesnar Losing Out on Money Due to It
- Corey Graves Recalls the Early Days of NXT, Being Part of the ‘Street Team’ And When NXT Began to Catch On
- WWE Spokesman Denies WWE Is Counter-Programming AEW