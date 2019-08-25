wrestling / News

Various News: Top 5 Emotional NXT Farewells, Alicia Atout Posts Vacation Vlog

August 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top five emotional NXT farewells. You can see the video below, looking at Asuka’s last NXT appearance before hitting the main roster and more:

– Alicia Atout has posted a new vlog from her recent vacation to Mexico:

