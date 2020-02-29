wrestling / News
Various News: Top Ten Moments From Last Night’s Smackdown, New Name Set For Bloodsport III, Wrestlers Added To FREEDOMS Tampa
– WWE has posted a video look at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. You can find our full report of the episode here.
– Takashi Sasaki & Tomoyoa Hirata vs. KTB & Shane Mercer has been set for FREEDOMS Tampa on April 4.
– Hideki Suzuki has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III, which happens on April 2 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida.
One of Billy Robinson's "sons" is returning to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
With a victory over the game Timothy Thatcher in his first appearance, Hideki Suzuki has shown himself to be one the best of the best.
Who will face him this time?@GCWrestling_ @hidekisuzuki55 pic.twitter.com/mr3h2Lrudv
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 29, 2020
