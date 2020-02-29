Various News: Top Ten Moments From Last Night’s Smackdown, New Name Set For Bloodsport III, Wrestlers Added To FREEDOMS Tampa

– WWE has posted a video look at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. You can find our full report of the episode here.

– Takashi Sasaki & Tomoyoa Hirata vs. KTB & Shane Mercer has been set for FREEDOMS Tampa on April 4.

– Hideki Suzuki has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III, which happens on April 2 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida.