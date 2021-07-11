wrestling / News

Various News: Top Ten Moments From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown, Latest AEW Outside the Ring with Top Flight, New Impact Wrestling Backstage

July 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins WWE Smackdown

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

– The latest edition of AEW Outside the Ring with Lexy Nair, featuring Top Flight, is now online.

– Also online is a new edition of Impact Wrestling Backstage, with the return of Father James Mitchell.

