wrestling / News
Various News: Top Ten Moments From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown, Latest AEW Outside the Ring with Top Flight, New Impact Wrestling Backstage
July 10, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
– The latest edition of AEW Outside the Ring with Lexy Nair, featuring Top Flight, is now online.
– Also online is a new edition of Impact Wrestling Backstage, with the return of Father James Mitchell.
More Trending Stories
- DDP On Stalker Angle With The Undertaker’s Wife In WWE, What He Should’ve Told Vince McMahon When Pitched Idea
- Jim Cornette Slams Man Who Charged Ring on AEW Dynamite: ‘You’re Lucky Someone Didn’t Gut You’
- AJ Styles Reacts To Criticism About His Recent Booking in WWE
- Jeff Jarrett On Laying Down For Hulk Hogan At Bash At The Beach 2000, Backstage Drama Surrounding Finish Of The Match