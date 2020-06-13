Various News: Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Cody Deaner and Jake Something Talk About Impact Tag Title Match, New Addition to GCW Show

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. You can find our full report here.

– Cody Deaner and Jake Something argue about who is going to win the Impact tag title match between The North and The Rascalz on this Tuesday’s episode.

EXCLUSIVE: @JakeSomething_ and @CodyDeaner can't quite make up their mind over who's going to win the World Tag Team Title match between The North and The Rascalz TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3xUqFidg8q — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2020

– GCW has announced that Ben Carter will return to the promotion for their June 20th show.