Various News: Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Cody Deaner and Jake Something Talk About Impact Tag Title Match, New Addition to GCW Show
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. You can find our full report here.
– Cody Deaner and Jake Something argue about who is going to win the Impact tag title match between The North and The Rascalz on this Tuesday’s episode.
EXCLUSIVE: @JakeSomething_ and @CodyDeaner can't quite make up their mind over who's going to win the World Tag Team Title match between The North and The Rascalz TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3xUqFidg8q
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2020
– GCW has announced that Ben Carter will return to the promotion for their June 20th show.
BEN CARTER returns to GCW on 6/20!
Plus
Gage v Webb
44OH v 2nd Gear
Effy v Kat
Blake v Myron
Zayne v Lloyd
Dickinson v Manders
+ more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/zvnDD035eO
GCW presents
The Wrld on GCW Pt. 2
Sat 6/20 – 5PM
Food & Beer on Site pic.twitter.com/QiF8BMrjUD
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 13, 2020
