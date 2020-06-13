wrestling / News

Various News: Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Cody Deaner and Jake Something Talk About Impact Tag Title Match, New Addition to GCW Show

June 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley and Sasha Banks Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Smackdown

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. You can find our full report here.

– Cody Deaner and Jake Something argue about who is going to win the Impact tag title match between The North and The Rascalz on this Tuesday’s episode.

– GCW has announced that Ben Carter will return to the promotion for their June 20th show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, GCW, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading