Various News: Trailer For Documentary Featuring Don West & Colt Cabana, WWE Wishes Road Warrior Hawk Happy Birthday

– A new trailer has been released for a documentary on the baseball card boom and scandal of the 90s, which features Don West and Colt Cabana. You can see the trailer below for Jack Of All Trades, which will air as part of the Cinequest 2018 festival on March 3rd, 4th, 8th, and 11th. You can find out more here.

The synopsis on the Cinequest website is as follows:

Stu Stone, like millions of kids, treasured his baseball card collection. And Stu had it better than anyone since his father owned the biggest card store around. Then Stu’s world collapsed when his father unexpectedly sold the store and, worse, abandoned the family without a hint of his whereabouts. Years later, after Stu becomes an actor in films such as Donnie Darko, he ventures out on a quest to discover the father he never got to know. As we journey along with Stu, we share his gamut of emotions: exhilarated and energized, but fearful that finding his estranged father may meet with the same result as the value of his card collection – worthless.

– WWE posted to Instagram wishing Road Warrior Hawk a posthumous happy birthday: