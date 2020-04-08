Various News: Trailer For Next Week’s Dark Side of the Ring, NWA Posts Classic Houston Wrestling Episode, Impact Wrestling Highlights

– VICE has released a trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which will cover Jimmy Snuka and the death of Nancy Argentino.

Here’s a synopsis: Investigating the mysterious story of Jimmy Snuka, whose girlfriend Nancy Argentino died in their motel room in 1983, and revealing her family’s 30-year struggle for justice.

– Instead of a new episode of NWA Powerrrr, the NWA shared an episode of Paul Boesch’s Houston Wrestling from 1980. It features Andre the Giant, among others.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. You can find our full report here.