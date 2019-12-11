wrestling / News
Various News: Trevor Murdoch Responds to Criticism of Jim Cornette’s NWA Exit, Taya Valkyrie Set For RevPro Show
– Trevor Murdoch had a response for a fan who criticized the NWA for cutting ties with Jim Cornette following his recent controversy. As I’m sure you recall, Cornette resigned following backlash over his comments on an NWA Powerrr episode where he said Murdoch was “the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia.”
After a fan said they were done with the NWA for caving to the backlash, Murdoch replied:
Well then you weren’t a fan to begin with. Cornette’s not the one taking the bumps. Cornette’s not the one putting on the show for you. Myself and about 30 other people work hard to give you an amazing product. You give up on us that easy? Bye!!! https://t.co/s8XjGQL6gW
— Trevor Murdoch (@TheRealTMurdoch) December 10, 2019
– RevPro Wrestling has announced Taya Valkyrie as the first name for their Live At The Cockpit 49 show on February 2nd:
TAYA VALKYRIE is the first name announced for Sunday February 2nd's #LiveAtTheCockpit49
Individual tickets: https://t.co/r7UJ8k68NA
Season Tickets: https://t.co/womniJ6Ybi#RevPro2020 pic.twitter.com/p5n4mSgayy
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 10, 2019
