Various News: Tribute to Jay Briscoe Set Up Outside Manhattan Center, AEW Hires New Graphics Producer, Braun Strowman Hypes Upcoming WWE Event

– Someone has set up a tribute to Jay Briscoe outside of the Manhattan Center in New York City. ROH is asking whoever did it to contact them.

If you posted these outside of the Hammerstein Ballroom, please DM us. #Demboys #RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/2Th0471fkC — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 22, 2023

– Braun Strowman recently spoke to WICD FOX to hype an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois.

– AEW has hired Mike Simmons as their new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics.