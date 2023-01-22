wrestling / News

Various News: Tribute to Jay Briscoe Set Up Outside Manhattan Center, AEW Hires New Graphics Producer, Braun Strowman Hypes Upcoming WWE Event

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Jay Briscoe Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Someone has set up a tribute to Jay Briscoe outside of the Manhattan Center in New York City. ROH is asking whoever did it to contact them.

– Braun Strowman recently spoke to WICD FOX to hype an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois.

– AEW has hired Mike Simmons as their new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics.

