Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Triple H Comments on Vader’s Death, Jessie Godderz to Appear on The Talk This Week, Teddy Long Involved in Wrestling Reality Show

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Triple H

– Triple H posted the following, commenting on the death of Leon “Vader” White…

– Lucha Underground’s Jessie Godderz is scheduled to appear on CBS’ The Talk this week.

According to wrestlinginc.com, Teddy Long and Face 2 Face wrestling school co-owner Richard Borger are producing an upcoming reality wrestling series. The show is independent of the school, but the school will handle the training. Heath Slater, who is also a co-owner of the school, is not involved with this project. The series is described as a cross between The Real World, Big Brother and Tough Enough. Applications are being accepted at [email protected]

* All applicants will go through a selection process
* All applicants will have to relocate to Morrow, GA
* They are going to be working with local employers so that we can also film participants at their shoot jobs
* The house will be co-ed

article topics :

Triple H, Vader, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading