Various News: Triple H Comments on Vader’s Death, Jessie Godderz to Appear on The Talk This Week, Teddy Long Involved in Wrestling Reality Show

Leon White entertained (and intimidated) audiences all over the world with his size, strength, and agility. Saddened to hear of his passing and our thoughts are with his family at this time. #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/5jtryoSvpI — Triple H (@TripleH) June 20, 2018

– Lucha Underground’s Jessie Godderz is scheduled to appear on CBS’ The Talk this week.

According to wrestlinginc.com, Teddy Long and Face 2 Face wrestling school co-owner Richard Borger are producing an upcoming reality wrestling series. The show is independent of the school, but the school will handle the training. Heath Slater, who is also a co-owner of the school, is not involved with this project. The series is described as a cross between The Real World, Big Brother and Tough Enough. Applications are being accepted at [email protected]…

* All applicants will go through a selection process

* All applicants will have to relocate to Morrow, GA

* They are going to be working with local employers so that we can also film participants at their shoot jobs

* The house will be co-ed