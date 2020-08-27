wrestling / News

Various News: Triple H Congratulates Breezango, David Arquette Hosting Watch Party For Documentary, ICW No Holds Barred 7 Announced

August 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Triple H congratulated Breezango after they won the NXT tag team titles on last night’s episode of NXT.

He wrote: “Two Superstars who’ve been ready to have their collective ‘breakout’ moment. Congratulations to the NEW @wwenxt tag team champions, @mmmgorgeous and @wwefandango. #WWENXT

You can also see the team get their side plates for the titles below.

– David Arquette announced on Twitter that he and his sister Patricia will host a watch party of his documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette tomorrow night.

He wrote: “Join me and my sister for a twitter watch party on 8/28 of my new movie You Cannot Kill David Arquette. We’ll be watching, live tweeting and answering your questions starting at 6:30 PT using hashtag #YCKDA and I don’t know maybe @RJCity1 will join us although I haven’t asked him.

– ICW has announced No Holds Barred Vol. 7: Deathmatch Horror Story for October 17. Tickets go on sale on Monday.

