wrestling / News
Various News: Triple H Mocks Robert Stone Following Tank ‘Injury’, WWE Stock Update, GCW and DDT Working Together
– In a post on Twitter, Triple H mocked Robert Stone after the latter was ‘injured’ by Shotzi Blackheart running over his leg with a tank on last night’s episode of NXT.
He wrote: “This is up there with some of the most devastating vehicular attacks in @WWE history…tanks for stopping @RobertStoneWWE, @ShotziWWE.”
This is up there with some of the most devastating vehicular attacks in @WWE history…tanks for stopping @RobertStoneWWE, @ShotziWWE.
#NXTGAB #WWENXT https://t.co/Nh72FhKAs6
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 9, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $46.36 per share this morning.
– Joey Janela announced that GCW and DDT Pro will be collaborating for GCW’s Homecoming Weekend on July 25-26.
In conjunction with @ddtpro
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!
7/25 Tix:https://t.co/1TUstGcUXG
7/26 Tix:https://t.co/GTctIpjiyy
GCW Homecoming Weekend
July 25/26 – 5PM
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
7/25 Tix:https://t.co/1TUstGcUXG
7/26 Tix:https://t.co/GTctIpjiyy#GCWHomecoming #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/7DpekWKsCH
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 9, 2020
【お知らせ】7月26日アメリカ・ニュージャージー州アトランティックシティ・ガーデンピアにて開催される「GCW Homecoming Weekend PART 2」にヨシヒコ選手の参戦が決定しました。
＜対戦カード＞
▼シングルマッチ
ジョーイ・ジャネラ vs ヨシヒコhttps://t.co/u3rD1qrlrg#ddtpro#GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/cQoh0jPmfW
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) July 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations In New Video, Confirms Affair But Denies Abuse
- Billy Gunn’s Wife Denies Reports That He Sent Cease and Desist to Tony Gunn Over ‘The Gunn Show’
- Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Saying She & Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat
- Mick Foley Discusses How Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Bring Him to WWE Originally, How He Ended Up With Mankind Mask That Was Designed for The Undertaker