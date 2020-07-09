Various News: Triple H Mocks Robert Stone Following Tank ‘Injury’, WWE Stock Update, GCW and DDT Working Together

– In a post on Twitter, Triple H mocked Robert Stone after the latter was ‘injured’ by Shotzi Blackheart running over his leg with a tank on last night’s episode of NXT.

He wrote: “This is up there with some of the most devastating vehicular attacks in @WWE history…tanks for stopping @RobertStoneWWE, @ShotziWWE.”

– WWE stock opened at $46.36 per share this morning.

– Joey Janela announced that GCW and DDT Pro will be collaborating for GCW’s Homecoming Weekend on July 25-26.