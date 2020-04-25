wrestling / News
Various News: Triple H Segment On Smackdown Went Over Time, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, ROH Streaming Another Match Tonight
April 25, 2020
– Fightful reports that the Triple H 25th anniversary segment from last night’s Friday Night Smackdown went over the time it was originally planned for the show. It was originally set to go around ten minutes but instead went around 19-20.
– Speaking of Smackdown, you can find the top ten moments from last night’s episode below.
– Ring of Honor will stream the Adam Cole vs. Marty Scurll match from Supercard of Honor XI on Youtube tonight at 9 PM ET.
