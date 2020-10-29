Various News: Triple H Sending Custom Belt To Los Angeles Dodgers, WWE Stock Update, Dynamite Highlight Videos

– Triple H announced on Twitter that he will be sending a custom WWE title to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series this week.

He wrote: “LA is the #CityofChampions! Congratulations to @mookiebetts @claytonkersh22 and the @Dodgers on their #WorldSeries victory. Make some room in the trophy case for this @WWE title!”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– WWE stock opened at $36.77 per share this morning.