Various News: Triple H Sending Custom Belt To Los Angeles Dodgers, WWE Stock Update, Dynamite Highlight Videos
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H announced on Twitter that he will be sending a custom WWE title to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series this week.
He wrote: “LA is the #CityofChampions! Congratulations to @mookiebetts @claytonkersh22 and the @Dodgers on their #WorldSeries victory. Make some room in the trophy case for this @WWE title!”
LA is the #CityofChampions! Congratulations to @mookiebetts @claytonkersh22 and the @Dodgers on their #WorldSeries victory. Make some room in the trophy case for this @WWE title! pic.twitter.com/wcqk73nQhe
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
– WWE stock opened at $36.77 per share this morning.
