Various News: Triple H Sends WWE Title To Super Bowl Champions, The Bunny Opens Youtube Account, The Acclaimed Mock MJF’s Talk Show Appearance

– As has become common practice these days, Triple H sent Super Bowl Champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a replica of the WWE title after their win last night.

He wrote: “Congratulations to @TomBrady and the @Buccaneers on an incredible performance in the #SuperBowl. From the #WWEThunderDome to @RJStadium, enjoy this @WWE custom title … @RobGronkowski will know what to do with it!!!”

– The Bunny revealed on Twitter that she has started her own Youtube account, which will be dedicated to her Twitch streams.

I have finally made a YouTube channel dedicated to my Twitch streams (and whatever else I feel like posting)!! 🥳🤓🐰🔪https://t.co/6SqQh4IlnL pic.twitter.com/mZ7hvLtjSs — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) February 8, 2021

– The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens mocked MJF appearing on the Rosie O’Donnell show when he was a kid, which MJF did not approve of.

Bowens wrote: “This week The Acclaimed are traveling back in time and visiting a young @The_MJF on the Bowsie O’Donnell Show. AND The Acclaimed will be dropping our own special “Road To Dynamite” series starting tonight.”

MJF replied, telling him to delete the post. The Acclaimed will fight MJF and Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite.