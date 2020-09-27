wrestling / News
Various News: Triple H Set for The Bump This Week, Robert Anthony Shows Backs After Match With Janela, Itsuki Hoshino Off Stardom Show
– WWE has announced that Triple H will be a guest on this Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. You can view the announcement on Triple H here:
#TheGame @TripleH comes back to #WWETheBump this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/s0MfxBgdOg
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 27, 2020
– Robert Anthony shared a photo of his raw back after his No Holds Barred Match with Joey Janela at last night’s Warrior Wrestling event on FITE TV. You can check out that photo below:
Last night I got the professional honor of the locker room clapping for our match last night with @JANELABABY When I turned around it was a collectively louder “Oh FUCK!” Positive note I look huge. Watch the replay on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/ugRZEjOSM2
— Robert Ego Anthony (@Egos1313) September 27, 2020
– World Wonder Ring Stardom has announced that Itsuki Hoshino has been forced to withdraw from tomorrow’s event at Korakuen Hall as she’s in “poor physical condition.” As a result, her match has been cancelled. Tam Nakano will still be in the main event to team up with Mayu Iwatani vs. Giulia and Syuri.
Due to poor physical condition, Itsuki Hoshino is unable to wrestle on 9.28 at Korakuen Hall. The match is cancelled. (Tam is still in the main event of Tam & Mayu Iwatani vs Giulia & Syuri). pic.twitter.com/1wZNxhpAUi
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 26, 2020
