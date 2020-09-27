wrestling / News

Various News: Triple H Set for The Bump This Week, Robert Anthony Shows Backs After Match With Janela, Itsuki Hoshino Off Stardom Show

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced that Triple H will be a guest on this Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. You can view the announcement on Triple H here:

– Robert Anthony shared a photo of his raw back after his No Holds Barred Match with Joey Janela at last night’s Warrior Wrestling event on FITE TV. You can check out that photo below:

– World Wonder Ring Stardom has announced that Itsuki Hoshino has been forced to withdraw from tomorrow’s event at Korakuen Hall as she’s in “poor physical condition.” As a result, her match has been cancelled. Tam Nakano will still be in the main event to team up with Mayu Iwatani vs. Giulia and Syuri.

