Various News: Triple H Set for The Bump This Week, Robert Anthony Shows Backs After Match With Janela, Itsuki Hoshino Off Stardom Show

– WWE has announced that Triple H will be a guest on this Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. You can view the announcement on Triple H here:

– Robert Anthony shared a photo of his raw back after his No Holds Barred Match with Joey Janela at last night’s Warrior Wrestling event on FITE TV. You can check out that photo below:

Last night I got the professional honor of the locker room clapping for our match last night with @JANELABABY When I turned around it was a collectively louder “Oh FUCK!” Positive note I look huge. Watch the replay on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/ugRZEjOSM2 — Robert Ego Anthony (@Egos1313) September 27, 2020

– World Wonder Ring Stardom has announced that Itsuki Hoshino has been forced to withdraw from tomorrow’s event at Korakuen Hall as she’s in “poor physical condition.” As a result, her match has been cancelled. Tam Nakano will still be in the main event to team up with Mayu Iwatani vs. Giulia and Syuri.