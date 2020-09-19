Various News: Trish Adora vs. Suge D Booked Title Match to be Held at For The Culture, Warhausen Match Set for The Collective

– AJ Gray has announced that Trish Adora will defend the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship at Suge at the For The Culture event. The card is scheduled for Oct. 9 for GCW’s The Collective. It will be streamed on FITE TV. You can view the announcement below.

For the biggest gold in wrestling. Trish Adora(c) vs Suge D Tickets available: https://t.co/hBPF7Gckir pic.twitter.com/SLY2tXdOSo — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) September 19, 2020

– Also set for The Collective, it will be the team of Warhausen (Warhorse and Danhausen) vs. The Brothers of Funstruction. You can view that announcement here: