Various News: Trish Adora vs. Suge D Booked Title Match to be Held at For The Culture, Warhausen Match Set for The Collective

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Collective

– AJ Gray has announced that Trish Adora will defend the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship at Suge at the For The Culture event. The card is scheduled for Oct. 9 for GCW’s The Collective. It will be streamed on FITE TV. You can view the announcement below.

– Also set for The Collective, it will be the team of Warhausen (Warhorse and Danhausen) vs. The Brothers of Funstruction. You can view that announcement here:

