Various News: Trish Adora vs. Suge D Booked Title Match to be Held at For The Culture, Warhausen Match Set for The Collective
– AJ Gray has announced that Trish Adora will defend the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship at Suge at the For The Culture event. The card is scheduled for Oct. 9 for GCW’s The Collective. It will be streamed on FITE TV. You can view the announcement below.
For the biggest gold in wrestling.
Trish Adora(c) vs Suge D
Tickets available: https://t.co/hBPF7Gckir pic.twitter.com/SLY2tXdOSo
— Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) September 19, 2020
– Also set for The Collective, it will be the team of Warhausen (Warhorse and Danhausen) vs. The Brothers of Funstruction. You can view that announcement here:
🚨 MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
“I Don't Think We're in Chicago Anymore!”@FreelanceUndrgd Tag Titles
WARHAUSEN @JPWARHORSE & @DanhausenAD v
Brothers of Funstruction @yabotheclown @ruffcrossing
TICKETS @ https://t.co/uaSzUag5k5#TheCollective pic.twitter.com/8uA1E60GXB
— Freelance Wrestling (@FreelanceWres) September 18, 2020
