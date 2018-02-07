 

wrestling / News

Various News: TV Company Seeking John Cena Superfans For TV Series, Kalisto & Dorado remain friends, WWE Mixed Match Challenge Fallout Videos

February 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
John Cena

– A TV production company is looking for the biggest John Cena superfans in the Los Angeles area for a new series…

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE 205 Live, featuring Kalisto & Lince Dorado remaining friends after their cruiserweight title tournament match…

– here are some fallout videos from last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…

article topics :

John Cena, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading