wrestling / News
Various News: TV Company Seeking John Cena Superfans For TV Series, Kalisto & Dorado remain friends, WWE Mixed Match Challenge Fallout Videos
February 7, 2018 | Posted by
– A TV production company is looking for the biggest John Cena superfans in the Los Angeles area for a new series…
A TV production company is looking for the biggest John Cena superfans in the Los Angeles area for a new series. pic.twitter.com/GPvKI2P6vB
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) February 7, 2018
– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE 205 Live, featuring Kalisto & Lince Dorado remaining friends after their cruiserweight title tournament match…
– here are some fallout videos from last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…