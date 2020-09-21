wrestling / News

Various News: Two Matches Added To RevPro Epic Encounters 3, WWE Stock Update, Captain’s Fall Match Set For Next STARDOM Show

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RevPro Epic Encounters 3

– RevPro has announced two matches for their Epic Encounters 3 event, which happens on October 4. Here’s the updated lineup:

* RevPro British Heavyweight Title: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Connor Mills vs. RKJ
* Zoe Lucas vs. Aleah James
* Mad Kurt vs. Gideon Grey
* Robbie X vs JJ Gale

– WWE stock opened at $40.15 per share this morning.

– STARDOM has added a ‘Captain’s Fall’ match to its event on September 28. Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima and Natsu Sumire will take on Jungle Kyona, Konami and Death Yama-San.

