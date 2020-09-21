wrestling / News
Various News: Two Matches Added To RevPro Epic Encounters 3, WWE Stock Update, Captain’s Fall Match Set For Next STARDOM Show
– RevPro has announced two matches for their Epic Encounters 3 event, which happens on October 4. Here’s the updated lineup:
* RevPro British Heavyweight Title: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Connor Mills vs. RKJ
* Zoe Lucas vs. Aleah James
* Mad Kurt vs. Gideon Grey
* Robbie X vs JJ Gale
Watch MAD KURT Vs GIDEON GREY when Epic Encounters 3 premieres on @FiteTV, Sunday October 4th
Pre-Order: https://t.co/lx7ygm05o1 pic.twitter.com/nE39s4m0jI
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 21, 2020
Watch Robbie X Vs JJ Gale when Epic Encounters 3 premieres on @FiteTV in 2 weeks time.
Pre-Order: https://t.co/lx7ygm05o1 pic.twitter.com/qAIeHMUco0
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 20, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $40.15 per share this morning.
– STARDOM has added a ‘Captain’s Fall’ match to its event on September 28. Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima and Natsu Sumire will take on Jungle Kyona, Konami and Death Yama-San.
September 28 it's the 5★STAR GP 2020 Special in Tokyo!
Captain's Fall! To win you must either (1) pin the other team's captain or (2) pin both of the other 2 members.
Team captains decided on the day of the event.
If TCS loses, they must disband! pic.twitter.com/kkxh3cRUxN
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 20, 2020
