Various News: Two Matches Added To RevPro Epic Encounters 3, WWE Stock Update, Captain’s Fall Match Set For Next STARDOM Show

– RevPro has announced two matches for their Epic Encounters 3 event, which happens on October 4. Here’s the updated lineup:

* RevPro British Heavyweight Title: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Connor Mills vs. RKJ

* Zoe Lucas vs. Aleah James

* Mad Kurt vs. Gideon Grey

* Robbie X vs JJ Gale

Watch MAD KURT Vs GIDEON GREY when Epic Encounters 3 premieres on @FiteTV, Sunday October 4th Pre-Order: https://t.co/lx7ygm05o1 pic.twitter.com/nE39s4m0jI — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 21, 2020

Watch Robbie X Vs JJ Gale when Epic Encounters 3 premieres on @FiteTV in 2 weeks time. Pre-Order: https://t.co/lx7ygm05o1 pic.twitter.com/qAIeHMUco0 — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 20, 2020

– WWE stock opened at $40.15 per share this morning.

– STARDOM has added a ‘Captain’s Fall’ match to its event on September 28. Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima and Natsu Sumire will take on Jungle Kyona, Konami and Death Yama-San.