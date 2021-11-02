wrestling / News
Various News: Tyler Breeze on Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette, Latest ROH TV Highlights
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
– This week’s edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette features former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze as the guest. Here’s the full description and audio:
Look everyone, it’s Tyler! Or, Breeze! Or Mike? Or how about CHARLES?!?! Either way, the former Tyler Breeze (real name unknown) just wrapped up an 11-year WWE career and is here to talk about what he’s been up to! Learn all about the importance of a good side hustle, how he was supposed to get fired for a documentary and how he didn’t just survive but thrive in WWE despite never getting a single push. Bring the selfie sticks, pull up your gaming chair, and let’s get to it.
– ROH released the latest weekly TV video highlights:
More Trending Stories
- Ahmed Johnson Says D’Lo Brown Was ‘Dangerous’ In the Ring, Recalls Goldust Kiss Segment
- AEW Wrestlers Dress Up For Halloween: Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella do The Addams Family, Britt Baker, Brandi & Cody, More
- Bronson Reed Confirms Why He Didn’t Appear At Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
- Mercedes Martinez On Why She Left RETRIBUTION So Quickly, Says It Wasn’t Why She Exited WWE