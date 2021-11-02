Various News: Tyler Breeze on Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette, Latest ROH TV Highlights

– This week’s edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette features former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze as the guest. Here’s the full description and audio:

Look everyone, it’s Tyler! Or, Breeze! Or Mike? Or how about CHARLES?!?! Either way, the former Tyler Breeze (real name unknown) just wrapped up an 11-year WWE career and is here to talk about what he’s been up to! Learn all about the importance of a good side hustle, how he was supposed to get fired for a documentary and how he didn’t just survive but thrive in WWE despite never getting a single push. Bring the selfie sticks, pull up your gaming chair, and let’s get to it.