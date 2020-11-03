wrestling / News
Various News: Tyler Breeze on Uncool With Alexa Bliss Video, Impact Wrestling Previews Investigation of Who Shot John E. Bravo, Johnny Gargano on Home Improvement Work
November 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Last week’s episode of Tyler Breeze on Uncool With Alexa Bliss has now premiered it’s video version from WWE, which you can view below:
– Impact Wrestling released a video previewing the investigation of who shot John E. Bravo after he was gunned down at his own wedding. The investigation will begin tonight on IMPACT! on AXS TV and Twitch.
– The Swerve City Podcast released a clip where Johnny Gargano spoke about becoming Johnny Home Improvement. That video is available below.
