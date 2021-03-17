Various News: Tyrus vs. JR Kratos Added to NWA Back for the Attack, Darius Rucker Performs for Ric Flair, Note on Miz & Mrs.

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced today that Tyrus will face JR Kratos at NWA Back for the Attack this weekend.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled for this Sunday, March 21. It will be broadcast live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens

* NWA World Television Championship: The Pope Elijah Burke (c) vs. Thom Latimer

* #1 Contender To NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

* Crimson vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater

* Tyrus vs. JR Kratos

It's a battle of the behemoths! One half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions @Jr_KRATOS takes on @PlanetTyrus at #BackForTheAttack this Sunday!

– Ric Flair shared a clip of Darius Rucker giving him an at-home musical performance:

– Ric Flair shared a clip of Darius Rucker giving him an at-home musical performance:

– Miz & Mrs. will be back on the USA Network starting Monday, April 12.