Various News: Tyrus vs. JR Kratos Added to NWA Back for the Attack, Darius Rucker Performs for Ric Flair, Note on Miz & Mrs.
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced today that Tyrus will face JR Kratos at NWA Back for the Attack this weekend.
The pay-per-view event is scheduled for this Sunday, March 21. It will be broadcast live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens
* NWA World Television Championship: The Pope Elijah Burke (c) vs. Thom Latimer
* #1 Contender To NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille
* Crimson vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater
* Tyrus vs. JR Kratos
It's a battle of the behemoths! One half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions @Jr_KRATOS takes on @PlanetTyrus at #BackForTheAttack this Sunday!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyRNUIKo pic.twitter.com/HwNFcjXE23
— NWA (@nwa) March 17, 2021
– Ric Flair shared a clip of Darius Rucker giving him an at-home musical performance:
– Miz & Mrs. will be back on the USA Network starting Monday, April 12.
