Various News: UFC Fight Ends With A Canadian Destroyer, Santino Marella Talks Meeting Edge and Christian

– During last night’s UFC event in Utica, Jose Torres defeated Jarred Brooks with a move that looked very close to Petey Williams’ Canadian Destroyer.

WHAT!? @shortytorres125 just earned one of the wildest KO finishes you'll ever see!#UFCUtica pic.twitter.com/qoBBnbI9f0 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 1, 2018

Remember that wrestler in TNA who did the Canadian Destroyer? That’s what this finish looked like. Nuts. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 1, 2018

My name is Petey Williams. The company is no longer called TNA. It’s @IMPACTWRESTLING. And I still do the Canadian Destroyer. https://t.co/ndubEkLC6e — Petey Williams (@iPeteyWilliams) June 2, 2018

– During his podcast “Behind the Lights,” Santino Marella spoke about meeting Edge and Christian when he first got into wrestling.

He said: “I get up to the gym, I come in and I’m like, ‘S—, Edge is pretty big, Christian, not so much. Because you have to compare yourself, I thought I was too small. [Edge] was taller than me. I’m 5’10” so I’m like, ‘Geez.’ … I timed it, so he’s having a drink [of water] and he gets up and I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s up man?’ and I go, ‘I’m a wrestler too.’ [Laughs] He’s like, ‘Oh, that’s cool man!’ I said, ‘Yeah, let me ask ya, when you speared Jeff Hardy off the ladder in the ring…did you practice that?'” [Laughs] It was a real ‘mark out’ moment, he remembers it, he laughs at it.”