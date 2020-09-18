Various News: Undertaker Appears In New WWE 2K Battlegrounds Ad, El Phantasmo Hosting G1 Watch Party, WWE Stock Update

– The Undertaker is the latest WWE superstar to promote the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds, as he plays the game with his family in the latest ad. He joins Mick Foley and Alexa Bliss in appearing in commercials for the game.

– El Phantasmo announced on Twitter that he will be hosting a watch party for the NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament starting tomorrow.

i've never used twitch, i've never watched a full G1 card, and i should never be given a live mic… WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?!?! https://t.co/O6bvKTbBTt pic.twitter.com/axPPNAy2Z2 — [E L P] (@elpwrestling) September 18, 2020

– WWE stock opened at $40.72 per share this morning.