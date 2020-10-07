wrestling / News
Various News: UNICEF Working With Andrade & WWE for Hispanic Heritage Month, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Underground, New ROH Videos
– UNICEF has announced a partnership with WWE and Andrade for National Hispanic Heritage Month. You can read the full announcement below:
In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we teamed up with our friends over at WWE to bring you our very first Spanish-language UNICEF Kid Power Up Tu Historia: Cada Parte Cuenta.
Join WWE Superstar Andrade as he encourages all of us to share our story, including all the unique things that make you who you are.
We are not defined by one thing, we are all made up of many special qualities. And we each have power to share our own story. When we do, we not only liberate ourselves, but allow the opportunity to find common ground with each other.
Click below to watch! You and your students will also be one step closer to unlocking a therapeutic food packet (RUTF) that will go to a severely malnourished child.
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) Underground will air tonight on Fubo Sports at 6:00 pm EST. Here’s lineup for tonight’s show:
* Homicide vs. Michael Shane
* CM Punk vs. Raven
– ROH released the following videos for today. They include footage of Homicide winning the ROH title, plus Kellyanne reading a scary poem for Halloween:
