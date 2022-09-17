wrestling / News
Various News: Upcoming Highspots Signings, Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights
September 17, 2022 | Posted by
– HighspotsAuctions.com announced the upcoming autograph signings:
* Sept. 22 – Nikita Koloff
* Sept. 23 – Shawn Michaels
* Sept. 29 – Tully Blanchard
* Oct. 13 – Earl Hebner
* Oct. 18 – Bret Hart
* Oct. 27 – Arn Anderson
* Nov. 10 – Bryan Danielson
* Nov. 17 – Kevin Nash
* Nov. 21 – Kane
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last Thursday’s show:
