Various News: Upcoming Highspots Signings, Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Highspots Wrestling Network, Warrior Wrestling Image Credit: Highspots.com

HighspotsAuctions.com announced the upcoming autograph signings:

* Sept. 22 – Nikita Koloff
* Sept. 23 – Shawn Michaels
* Sept. 29 – Tully Blanchard
* Oct. 13 – Earl Hebner
* Oct. 18 – Bret Hart
* Oct. 27 – Arn Anderson
* Nov. 10 – Bryan Danielson
* Nov. 17 – Kevin Nash
* Nov. 21 – Kane

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last Thursday’s show:



