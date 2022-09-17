Various News: Upcoming Highspots Signings, Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights

– HighspotsAuctions.com announced the upcoming autograph signings:

* Sept. 22 – Nikita Koloff

* Sept. 23 – Shawn Michaels

* Sept. 29 – Tully Blanchard

* Oct. 13 – Earl Hebner

* Oct. 18 – Bret Hart

* Oct. 27 – Arn Anderson

* Nov. 10 – Bryan Danielson

* Nov. 17 – Kevin Nash

* Nov. 21 – Kane

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last Thursday’s show:





