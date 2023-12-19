– As previously reported, AEW talent CJ Perry went in for surgery yesterday after she was diagnosed with an infection in her finger that got much worse. Her husband, AEW star Miro, shared on his Instagram Stories that Perry is out of surgery and she appears to be recovering.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to CJ Perry for a quick and full recovery.

– PWInsider reports that the civil lawsuit brought about the estate of Julian Lasseter against Tammy Sytch is still moving forward. It was previously noted that no court hearings are set for the civil suit. Lasseter is the 75-year-old who was killed in her car accident in March 2022.