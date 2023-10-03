wrestling / News
Various News: Update on Next Sukeban Event, Masha Slamovich vs. Gabby Forza Set for Wrestling Open, Jon Moxley PPV Available This Month
– PWInsider reports that the next Sukeban event will likely be held in Miami later this December.
– Wrestling Open has announced that Masha Slamovich will face Gabby Forza on Thursday in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event will stream live on Independent Wrestling TV. Also set for the card is Waves & Curls vs. Brick City Boyz in the finals of the Eliminator Cup, and Land Hale faces Joe Ocasio.
– Stonecutter Media has announced a Jon Moxley pay-per-view event for October:
JON MOXLEY: THE SWITCHBLADE! IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
You know him as a WWE Grand Slam Champion. You know him as the longest reigning U.S. champion in WWE history. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see this champion in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to JON MOXLEY: THE SWITCHBLADE, be sure to check out DEZMOND XAVIER: SOUL SURVIVOR, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
