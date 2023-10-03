– PWInsider reports that the next Sukeban event will likely be held in Miami later this December.

– Wrestling Open has announced that Masha Slamovich will face Gabby Forza on Thursday in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event will stream live on Independent Wrestling TV. Also set for the card is Waves & Curls vs. Brick City Boyz in the finals of the Eliminator Cup, and Land Hale faces Joe Ocasio.

💭 DREAM OR NIGHTMARE? 💭 After winning Sweet Dreams last week, Gabby Forza called out her dream opponent in Masha Slamovich. But will it turn into a Nightmare? Find out THURSDAY!#WrestlingOpen 📺: @indiewrestling

🎟️: https://t.co/hzAExzEBxX Or JUST $10 at the door! pic.twitter.com/ZYbdQE1wtp — Wrestling Open (@WrestlingOpen) October 3, 2023

– Stonecutter Media has announced a Jon Moxley pay-per-view event for October: