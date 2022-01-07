wrestling / News
Various News: Update On Possible Health Issue For Paul Wight, GCW Personalities At AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling Highlights
– Paul Wight was one of the judges for the match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when Wight came down to ringside and left later, those in attendance witnessed him ‘really having trouble moving’. According to reports sent in, it appeared as though his knees or legs were ‘giving him problems.’
Wight has had multiple hip surgeries, even showing off the scars from one of them on an episode of Dynamite.
– GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale and wrestlers Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers were in the front row for Dynamite.
– Here are highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
