Various News: Update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s Injury After Smackdown, The North Approaching Impact Tag Title Record

– WWE has posted an update on Shinsuke Nakamura after he was banged up on this week’s Smackdown. Nakamura noted on Instagram that he was checked out by WWE medical officals after Cesaro and his match against Elias and Braun Strowman. WWE posted to their Instagram account noting that Nakamura needed nine staples to close up a wound to the head:

– Ethan Page pointed out on Twitter that he and Josh Alexander are closing in on the record for the longest Impact Tag Team Championship reign. As of now, The North have held the titles for 233 days. The record is 261 days, held by LAX from April 2018 to January of 2019 when they lost them to the Lucha Bros.: