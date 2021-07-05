wrestling / News
Various News: Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary, AXS TV Showing Bound For Glory 2016 Replay
– Here is the current card for Impact Slammiversary, which will take place on July 17 at the Skyway Studios in Nashville. The event will be available on PPV:
* Impact World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan
* Ultimate X Match For X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin with Madman Fulton vs. Rohit Raju with Mahabali Shera vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design vs. TBA
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Fire N’ Flayva vs. Rosemary & Havok or Kimber Lee & Susan
* Moose vs. Chris Sabin
– AXS TV will be showing a replay of Bound for Glory 2016 on Thursday at 3 PM EST. The event featured Bobby Lashley vs. EC3 in a No Holds Barred Match, Decay vs. The Hardy Boyz in The Great War, Maria Kanellis vs. Gail Kim for the Knockouts Championship, and much more.
