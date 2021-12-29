Various News: Updated GCW Weekend Shows, Washington Post Showcases Wrestling Photography of 1970s, WOW AXS TV Episodes Available on CWSeed

– GCW will be holding two shows this weekend at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey with Til Infinity on Friday, Dec. 31 and Die 4 This on Saturday, Jan. 1. Both shows will stream live on FITE TV. Here are the updated lineups:

Til Infinity – Dec. 31

* The PCO Open Challenge

* Ninja Mack & Dante Leon vs. Blake Christian & Alex Zayne

* The Second Gear Crew vs. Young Dumb N’ Broke

* G-Raver vs. AKIRA

* Allie Katch vs. Charli Evans

* Atticus Cogar vs. Everett Connors

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Ho Ho Lun

* Colby Corino vs. Dark Sheik

Die 4 This – Jan . 1, 2022

* Do or Die Gauntlet to crown number one contender for Jon Moxley’s GCW Championship

* GCW Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Alex Zayne & Blake Christian

* Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch Deathmatch for GCW Ultraviolent Championship

* Joey Janela vs. Scotty 2 Hotty

* Tracy Williams vs. Calvin Tankman

* Effy vs Nate Webb

* Homicide returns

– The Washington Post published an article showcasing photography of classic wrestling during the 1970s.

– The WOW – Women of Wrestling TV episodes that aired on AXS TV are now available on CWSeed.