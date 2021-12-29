wrestling / News
Various News: Updated GCW Weekend Shows, Washington Post Showcases Wrestling Photography of 1970s, WOW AXS TV Episodes Available on CWSeed
– GCW will be holding two shows this weekend at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey with Til Infinity on Friday, Dec. 31 and Die 4 This on Saturday, Jan. 1. Both shows will stream live on FITE TV. Here are the updated lineups:
Til Infinity – Dec. 31
* The PCO Open Challenge
* Ninja Mack & Dante Leon vs. Blake Christian & Alex Zayne
* The Second Gear Crew vs. Young Dumb N’ Broke
* G-Raver vs. AKIRA
* Allie Katch vs. Charli Evans
* Atticus Cogar vs. Everett Connors
* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Ho Ho Lun
* Colby Corino vs. Dark Sheik
Die 4 This – Jan . 1, 2022
* Do or Die Gauntlet to crown number one contender for Jon Moxley’s GCW Championship
* GCW Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Alex Zayne & Blake Christian
* Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch Deathmatch for GCW Ultraviolent Championship
* Joey Janela vs. Scotty 2 Hotty
* Tracy Williams vs. Calvin Tankman
* Effy vs Nate Webb
* Homicide returns
– The Washington Post published an article showcasing photography of classic wrestling during the 1970s.
– The WOW – Women of Wrestling TV episodes that aired on AXS TV are now available on CWSeed.
