Various News: Updated GCW You Wouldn’t Understand Lineup, Today’s UWN Championship TV Lineup, AEW Stars Play Mario Strikers

– GCW presents You Wouldn’t Understand tonight in New York City at the Melrose Ballroom. The card will be streamed live on FITE TV. AEW star Jon Moxley will be in action, defending the GCW Championship against Tony Deppen. Here’s the updated lineup:

* GCW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Tony Deppen

* Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack

* Mike Jackson vs. Joey Janela

* Marko Stunt vs. Masha Slamovich

* Nate Webb vs. Charles Mason

* Grim Reefer vs. Homicide

* The SAT vs. ASF & Drago Kid & Gringo Loco

* Scramble Match: John Wayne Murdoch vs. Cole Radrick vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Blake Christian vs. The Prize Alec Price vs. Jack Cartwheel

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of UWN Championship Wrestling TV:

* Shane Haste vs. Kevin Martenson

* Ray Rosas vs. EJ Sparks

* Mike Anthony vs. Michael Hopkins

* Beef Candy vs. The Midnight Heat

* Reka Tehaka, Savanna Stone & Marina Shafir vs. Johnnie Robbie, Mylo & Delilah Doom

* Invictus Khash open challenge

– In a new episode of AEW Elite Arcade, Athena, Leva Bates, Adam Cole, and more play Mario Strikers: Battle League: