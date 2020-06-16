wrestling / News
Various News: Updated Impact Wrestling Lineup and New Preview Clip, AEW Dark Preview Reminder for Tonight
– Impact Wrestling is back on tonight with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out the updated lineup and a new preview clip for tonight’s impact below:
* IMPACT Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defend their title against #1 Contenders the Rascalz (Dez & Wentz).
* Moose puts his TNA World Heavyweight Title on the line against TNA original Hernandez.
* A street fight between top contenders Eddie Edwards and Ace Austin.
* Newcomers Kimber Lee and Nevaeh (with Havok) square off.
* Rohit Raju faces hardcore legend Rhino.
* XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) takes on Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend).
The new clip for tonight’s Impact Wrestling features the continued mystery of who attacked The Rascalz’ Trey.
– Tonight’s IMPACT! will be followed by IMPACT in 60 on AXS, showcasing the greatest IMPACT World Heavyweight title matches ever with Kurt Angle, Austin Aries, and more. The show starts at 10:00 pm EST.
Finally, Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs will be offering their thoughts on free agents who could join Impact at Slammiversary in July on IMPACT: Aftershock. That show will be streaming across IMPACT’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels, along with IMPACT Plus, impactwrestling.com and axs.tv.
– As noted, tonight will be a jam-packed lineup for AEW Dark. As a reminder, here’s the lineup for tonight, featuring 11 matches. The show will stream on AEW’s YouTube channel starting at 7:00 pm EST.
* Lee Johnson vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)
* Brady Pierce & John Skyler vs. Dark Order
* Kenzie Page & Red Velvet vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
* Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. Griff Garrison
* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
* Robert Anthony vs. Scorpio Sky
* Skyler Moore vs. Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian)
* David Ali vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)
* Dani Jordyn vs. Big Swole
* Musa & Sean Dean vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* Capital Vices vs. Jurassic Express
