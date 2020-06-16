Various News: Updated Impact Wrestling Lineup and New Preview Clip, AEW Dark Preview Reminder for Tonight

– Impact Wrestling is back on tonight with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out the updated lineup and a new preview clip for tonight’s impact below:

* IMPACT Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defend their title against #1 Contenders the Rascalz (Dez & Wentz).

* Moose puts his TNA World Heavyweight Title on the line against TNA original Hernandez.

* A street fight between top contenders Eddie Edwards and Ace Austin.

* Newcomers Kimber Lee and Nevaeh (with Havok) square off.

* Rohit Raju faces hardcore legend Rhino.

* XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) takes on Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend).

The new clip for tonight’s Impact Wrestling features the continued mystery of who attacked The Rascalz’ Trey.

– Tonight’s IMPACT! will be followed by IMPACT in 60 on AXS, showcasing the greatest IMPACT World Heavyweight title matches ever with Kurt Angle, Austin Aries, and more. The show starts at 10:00 pm EST.

Finally, Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs will be offering their thoughts on free agents who could join Impact at Slammiversary in July on IMPACT: Aftershock. That show will be streaming across IMPACT’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels, along with IMPACT Plus, impactwrestling.com and axs.tv.

– As noted, tonight will be a jam-packed lineup for AEW Dark. As a reminder, here’s the lineup for tonight, featuring 11 matches. The show will stream on AEW’s YouTube channel starting at 7:00 pm EST.

* Lee Johnson vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)

* Brady Pierce & John Skyler vs. Dark Order

* Kenzie Page & Red Velvet vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes

* Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. Griff Garrison

* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon

* Robert Anthony vs. Scorpio Sky

* Skyler Moore vs. Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian)

* David Ali vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)

* Dani Jordyn vs. Big Swole

* Musa & Sean Dean vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

* Capital Vices vs. Jurassic Express