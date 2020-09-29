Various News: Updated Lineup for This Week’s ROH TV, Hispanic Heritage Content Added to WWE Network, Tajiri and The Kat Turn 50

– Here’s the lineup for this weekend’s ROH TV, which will feature the continuation of the ROH Pure Wrestling Title tournament:

* Tracy Williams vs. Rust Taylor

* PJ Black vs. Tony Deppen

– WWE has released the following content on the free version of the WWE Network in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month:

Money in the Bank 2019

Elimination Chamber 2019

Survivor Series 2014

Fatal 4 Way 2010

No Way Out 2004

Royal Rumble 1997

World War 3 1997

Halloween Havoc 1997

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn I

NXT Takeover: Respect

NXT Takeover: Philadelphia

Tuesday Night Titans, 1/31/1986

Rey Mysterio: Life Of A Masked Man documentary

WWE Untold: How Eddie Guerrero Became a SmackDown Legend

Wrestlemania Rewind: The Ultimate Underdog

Additionally, PWInsider noted that new carousels are available on the Network with the first episodes of In Rings, a carousel on Alexa Bliss and also “Boy Bands of WWE.”

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* NXT Superstar Candice LeRae turns 35 years old.

* Former WWE Superstar Tajiri turns 50 years old.

* Former WWE Superstar and women’s champion Stacy Carter, The Kat, also turns 50 years old.