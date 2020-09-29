wrestling / News
Various News: Updated Lineup for This Week’s ROH TV, Hispanic Heritage Content Added to WWE Network, Tajiri and The Kat Turn 50
– Here’s the lineup for this weekend’s ROH TV, which will feature the continuation of the ROH Pure Wrestling Title tournament:
* Tracy Williams vs. Rust Taylor
* PJ Black vs. Tony Deppen
– WWE has released the following content on the free version of the WWE Network in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month:
Money in the Bank 2019
Elimination Chamber 2019
Survivor Series 2014
Fatal 4 Way 2010
No Way Out 2004
Royal Rumble 1997
World War 3 1997
Halloween Havoc 1997
NXT Takeover: Brooklyn I
NXT Takeover: Respect
NXT Takeover: Philadelphia
Tuesday Night Titans, 1/31/1986
Rey Mysterio: Life Of A Masked Man documentary
WWE Untold: How Eddie Guerrero Became a SmackDown Legend
Wrestlemania Rewind: The Ultimate Underdog
Additionally, PWInsider noted that new carousels are available on the Network with the first episodes of In Rings, a carousel on Alexa Bliss and also “Boy Bands of WWE.”
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:
* NXT Superstar Candice LeRae turns 35 years old.
* Former WWE Superstar Tajiri turns 50 years old.
* Former WWE Superstar and women’s champion Stacy Carter, The Kat, also turns 50 years old.
