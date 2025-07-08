– As previously reported, Game Changer Wrestling is set to debut at the 7,000 seat Maimonides Park on Saturday, July 19 with the GCW Bash at the Ballpark. The show will air live on TrillerTV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Effy vs. Charles Mason

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Mance Warner

* Elayna Black & Priscilla Kelly vs. Atticus & Otis Cogar

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Also set to appear: Masha Slamovich, Joey Janela, The Amazing Red, and Mike Santana.

The event will air live on TrillerTV. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

