Various News: Updated NJPW Strong Style Evolved Lineup, WWE TV Matches Set For This Week, Weekend House of Hardcore Lineups

– Here is the card for Sunday’s NJPW Strong Style Evolved event. The full card will be released after Wednesday’s New Japan Cup finals event…

* Jushin Liger vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.

* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

– The following matches are set for this week’s WWE TV…

* Tuesday’s Mixed Match Challenge: Miz and Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman

* Tuesday’s 205 Live: Cruiserweight Tournament semifinal match – Drew Gulak vs. Mustata Ali

* Wednesday’s NXT: NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon vs. Aaliyah

– Here are the lineups for the weekend House of Hardcore events…

* March 23rd at St. James, Long Island at the Sports Arena: Tommy Dreamer vs. Joey Mercury with Shane Douglas in a Long Island Street Fight, Killer Kross vs. Guido Maritato in a Submission match, Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack, The Squad vs. Swoggle & Crazzy Steve, Dan Maff vs. The Luchasaurus, NWA champion Nick Aldis defending the title, Alex Reynolds vs. Bull James plus Bully Ray, Rich Swann, Matt Cross and more appearing.

* March 24th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphian: NWA champion Nick Aldis defending against Tommy Dreamer on top. The tournament bouts feature Kenny vs. Swoggle, Alex Reynolds with MJF vs. Crazzy Steve, Dan Maff vs. Bull James, Willie Mack vs. Brian Cage plus Rich Swann, Killer Kross, Sami Callihan and more.