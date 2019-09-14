wrestling / News

Various News: Updated Young Lion Cup Standings, Scarlett Bordeaux Interviewed at Starrcast, Full Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch Match Video

September 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Young Lion Cup

– NJPW has updated standings for the Young Lion Cup. The tournament runs through the company’s Destruction tour with the final night of the Young Lion Cup taking place on September 22nd at Destruction in Kobe:

* Ren Narita (6)
* Karl Fredericks (6)
* Shota Umino (6)
* Clark Connors (6)
* Alex Coughlin (4)
* Yota Tsuji (2)
* Michael Richards (2)
* Yuya Uemura (0)

– Alicia Atout released an interview with Scarlett Bordeaux that took place at Starrcast last month. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a full NXT women’s title match today featuring Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch from NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable. You can check out that full match video below. Lynch will defend her Raw women’s title against Sasha Banks tomorrow at Clash of Champions 2019.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, NJPW, Sasha Banks, Scarlett Bordeaux, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading