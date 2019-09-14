wrestling / News
Various News: Updated Young Lion Cup Standings, Scarlett Bordeaux Interviewed at Starrcast, Full Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch Match Video
– NJPW has updated standings for the Young Lion Cup. The tournament runs through the company’s Destruction tour with the final night of the Young Lion Cup taking place on September 22nd at Destruction in Kobe:
* Ren Narita (6)
* Karl Fredericks (6)
* Shota Umino (6)
* Clark Connors (6)
* Alex Coughlin (4)
* Yota Tsuji (2)
* Michael Richards (2)
* Yuya Uemura (0)
– Alicia Atout released an interview with Scarlett Bordeaux that took place at Starrcast last month. You can check out that clip below.
– WWE released a full NXT women’s title match today featuring Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch from NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable. You can check out that full match video below. Lynch will defend her Raw women’s title against Sasha Banks tomorrow at Clash of Champions 2019.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Planned Nitro Cartoon Segments From Eli Roth That Were Cancelled
- Charlotte Flair On Who WWE’s Next Breakout Women’s Star Is, Next Step of Women’s Evolution
- Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film