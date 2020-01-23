Various News: USA Today Picks Up Eva Marie Story, Tickets Still Available For WWE Backstage In Miami, Tito Santana Set For Book Signing

– USA Today has picked up the story about Eva Marie calling out Qantas Airlines for what she called as gender discrimination when she was kicked out of the lounge for wearing activewear and her husband was not.

– Tickets are still available for Tuesday’s taping of WWE Backstage in Miami. You can get yours by clicking here.

– Tito Santana will have a book signing for his autobiography Don’t Call Me Chico on Monday at the California Pizza Kitchen at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey. 80s Wrestling convention promoter Tommy Fierro will be there to give away merchandise.