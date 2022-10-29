wrestling / News
Various News: UWN Championship Wrestling Weekend Lineup, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Episode 6 of WOW
– Here is this weekend’s United Wrestling Network (UWN) Championship Wrestling lineup:
* United Heritage Champion Zicky Dice vs. Gangrel
* Vipress vs. Candy Girl
* Che Cabrera vs. Ej Sparks
* The Institution vs. Beef Candy
* Levi Shapiro vs. El Primohenio
* Talos vs. Jason Levi
– As a reminder, here’s the lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong on New Japan World and FITE TV:
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor
* Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne
* Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight
– The full episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 6 is now available:
