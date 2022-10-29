– Here is this weekend’s United Wrestling Network (UWN) Championship Wrestling lineup:

* United Heritage Champion Zicky Dice vs. Gangrel

* Vipress vs. Candy Girl

* Che Cabrera vs. Ej Sparks

* The Institution vs. Beef Candy

* Levi Shapiro vs. El Primohenio

* Talos vs. Jason Levi

– As a reminder, here’s the lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong on New Japan World and FITE TV:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor

* Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne

* Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight

– The full episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 6 is now available: