Various News: Vampiro Suffers Injury At Wrestlecade, ROH Launches New Digital Series

– In a post on Instagram, Vampiro revealed that he was confined to a wheelchair after his casket match with Crazzy Steve at Wrestlecade.

He wrote: “I am arriving in Mexico City after WRESTLE CADE 2018 . Part of my condition , from this neck and back injury is that if I fly too often my body totally gives out and I lose all control of my legs and arms and hands . Basically I become like a vegetable . I literally can not walk. And so today I am in a wheelchair…Last night I was dying before the match I could not walk and I really was in pain. But the transformation when I put on my paint and the black leather and the cheering of the fans… I would rather die than let someone down. I am a hard person to deal with in real life . But I am a pro all day and I won’t ever quit. Fuck that . So no I have one more flight and I have no clue how I will board the plane let alone get home. All I can say is it was totally worth it and I would do it again right now if I had the chance! PMA all ways . I need to set an example [email protected] daughter and for the people who believe in me. plus I needed the money for my daughters plane ticket for Christmas!It’s only pain. And as one of my hero’s said … it’s only Rock and roll but I Ike it! i’m not looking for sympathy that’s not what this is about, it’s all about being in a fight, getting hit heading back twice as hard, life is not easy, and you can’t quit every time I rode block comes along, you know what I mean? My point of view is tomorrow I will be in the gym with or without this motherfucking wheelchair, I just wanted to say thank you to all the fans for all the support last night it was fun, but I can do better, and I guarantee you that I will!”

– Ring of Honor has launched a new digital series called The Pinnacle, which you can watch below.

Here’s a synopsis: Ring of Honor Wrestling proudly presents the new digital series The Pinnacle. This series will explore the ROH wrestlers and their stories of what it took to reach the top of Ring of Honor. ROH Wrestling’s The Pinnacle is produced by Lightning One – the team behind NWA Ten Pounds of Gold. As ROH Final Battle 2018 rapidly approaches, Episode 1 starts at the very beginning of Ring of Honor. From the very first ROH event, “The Era of Honor Begins” the story explores the impact that wrestlers like Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan), Low Ki, Christopher Daniels, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins), Eddie Guerrero and more had on the promotion. Current stars like ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Flip Gordon, The Briscoes share their insight on the Code of Honor, the legends of Ring of Honor, and the importance of ROH in their lives. Watch ROH Final Battle on December 14th on PPV, HonorClub (free for VIP and 50% off for Standard Members) and FITE TV. Subscribe and turn on all notifications to get each episode of ROH Wrestling’s The Pinnacle.