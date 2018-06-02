Various News: Velveteen Dream Says Ricochet Will Only Get Indy Pay, KUSHIA Set For RevPro Appearance

– Velveteen Dream continues to antagonize Ricochet on social media, taking the following jab at Ricochet’s pre-WWE days…

Ricochet may not get the bonus pay 4 going over at TakeOver

But The DREAM

will make sure U get that

Hot Dog and Handshake

UR used 2 after the match…..#IndyPay pic.twitter.com/opfH82Z6IR

— DREAMSTER (@VelveteenWWE) June 3, 2018