Various News: Velveteen Dream Says Ricochet Will Only Get Indy Pay, KUSHIA Set For RevPro Appearance

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Velveteen Dream

– Velveteen Dream continues to antagonize Ricochet on social media, taking the following jab at Ricochet’s pre-WWE days…

– KUSHIA has been confirmed for RevPro’s August 17rg Summer Sizzler event.

article topics :

KUSHIDA, NJPW, NXT, RevPro, Ricochet, Velveteen Dream, WWE, Larry Csonka

