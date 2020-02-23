wrestling / News
Various News: Video Of AEW Reveals at NY Toy Fair, Flip Gordon Reacts to Earning ROH World Title Shot
February 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Ringside Collectibles has released a new video from the AEW action figure reveals at the New York International Toy Fair. You can see that below:
– ROH posted video of Flip Gordon reacting to his becoming the #1 contender for the ROH World Championship going into Supercard of Honor:
More Trending Stories
- Glitches And Flickering Happened On Screen During Smackdown
- Brandi Rhodes On Getting Emotional During Cody Receiving His Lashes From MJF, How Often She & Cody Talk AEW at Home
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up