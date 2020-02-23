wrestling / News

Various News: Video Of AEW Reveals at NY Toy Fair, Flip Gordon Reacts to Earning ROH World Title Shot

February 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Action Figures

– Ringside Collectibles has released a new video from the AEW action figure reveals at the New York International Toy Fair. You can see that below:

– ROH posted video of Flip Gordon reacting to his becoming the #1 contender for the ROH World Championship going into Supercard of Honor:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Flip Gordon, ROH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading